Former Georgia Governors Raising $150M for Healthy Foundations in Walker County

Healthy Foundations Veterans Village

LAFAYETTE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Foundations announced that former Georgia Governors Roy Barnes and Nathan Deal will serve as co-chairs of the organization’s capital campaign with a goal of raising $150 million for the integrative healthcare 374-acre campus located in LaFayette.

The first program to open their doors will be the Veterans Village and Collective Integrative Healthcare building that will provide a 400-unit facility to those who have served in the military as well as first responders. “We believe that it’s incumbent upon us to provide services to those who’ve served and protected our country and our community,” said Healthy Foundations President Terry Tucker. “As we shared our plans for the campus with Governors Barnes and Deal, both not only offered their support but their commitment to achieving this goal.”

Once complete, the campus will feature programs offering healthcare, housing, education and employment. From young adults aging out of the foster care system to homeless veterans and families in crisis, Healthy Foundations will offer programs designed to meet individual needs with a goal of working toward self-sustainability.

“Healthy Foundations will be meeting regional needs that will make individuals and our communities stronger,” said former Governor Roy Barnes. “Our veterans and first responders run toward conflict to protect others. The transition from front line or battle field service differs for everyone. For those who are facing challenges, Healthy Foundations will be there every step of the way.”Barnes will be joined by former Governor Nathan Deal as campaign co-chair.

Leaders noted, “The issues of homelessness, PTSD, jobs training, education, housing and healthcare aren’t Democrat or Republican issues. They are our issues. Because of this, I’m honored to join Roy as co-chair of a campaign that will meet the needs of so many and provide a model of integrative healthcare for the nation.”

The Veterans’ Village is also being supported by Chattanooga Unite Veterans Resource and by Frontline Response of Atlanta. Retired U.S. Navy Captain Mickey McCamish of Chattanooga Unite noted the importance of the relationship with Healthy Foundation and that the two entities recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to benefit both programs and the veterans they serve.

“We were thrilled to learn about Healthy Foundations’ plans for the area. Many of our veterans need assistance with accessibility issues, homelessness or challenges in working through government bureaucracy to meet their most basic needs.”

Veterans from Georgia to southeast Tennessee can be referred by partner agencies that will meet basic needs. These needs include providing on-site medical and behavioral healthcare as well as working through paperwork to receive earned benefits in order to maintain their independence. For those who are facing life-changing challenges such as homelessness, jobs training or PTSD, Healthy Foundations plans to work with Veteran support organizations to be the next step toward a brighter future.

“Our team is uniquely trained and qualified to meet the needs of those who will come through our doors,” said Tucker. “We begin with an initial or additional assessment of individuals referred to us, identify the support network needed to begin the journey toward restoration and then stand with the individual every step of the way to meet those needs. In the case of our veterans, we may work with HUD through the VASH program to provide housing vouchers or through the local VFW to determine potential employment opportunities. For our first responders, we may be able to assist with housing, educational or job training to take them to the next chapter in their career.

A key first-response partner is Frontline Response, an Atlanta-based crisis intervention and prevention organization. Since 2011, the faith-based organization has worked the streets rescuing and supporting thousands of victims of homelessness, sex trafficking and exploitation throughout Georgia.

Frontline Response CEO Dan Palmer said, “We are the ‘911’ first responders and ‘emergency room’ for people on the streets. Our specialty is crisis intervention, while Healthy Foundations focuses on walking alongside our clients for long-term restoration. We are grateful for such a synergistic partnership that will, without question, rescue and restore thousands of lives and families.” Celebrating its tenth year of service to Georgia’s most vulnerable populations, Frontline Response has become a service model for similar organizations nationwide and holds a Platinum Level (the highest) rating from GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations.

Last month, Healthy Foundations received a donation from Peach State Health Initiative. “We’ve been so honored to have a growing list of partners who understand our approach to providing healthcare to members of our community,” said Delaine Hunter, CEO of Healthy Foundations. “We know that the days ahead for our organization will be filled with hard work to meet our operational needs; however, what drives all of us is the opportunity to help others become healthy, sustained, working members of the community; and for us, there’s simply no higher calling.”