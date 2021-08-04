Global Vitamin And Minerals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Vitamin And Minerals Market 2021-2030

Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global vitamin and minerals market is expected to decline from $18.14 billion in 2020 to $17.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The vitamins and mineral supplements market is expected to reach $22.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.

The vitamins and mineral supplements market consists of sales of vitamins and mineral supplements that improve the health and wellness of the population. The sales comprise of revenue generated by the establishments manufacturing vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and mineral supplements are available without a prescription and come in tablets, powders or liquids and provide sufficient vital nutrients and minerals that preserve or boost an individual's health.

Trends In The Global Vitamin And Minerals Market

The consumer preference moving towards organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market. There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm. As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products. Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.

Global Vitamin And Minerals Market Segments:

The global vitamin and minerals market is further segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, end user and geography.

By Type: Multivitamin, Single Vitamin, Multi Mineral, Single Mineral

By Application: Energy And Weight Management, General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others

By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels

By End-User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

By Geography: The global vitamin and minerals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Vitamin And Minerals Market Organizations Covered: Salus Haus, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Amway, Eisai, Sanofi, GNC, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DSM

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

