Recruiting for Good Launches a Feel Good Perk for Candidates to Earn Dog Rewards
Fun loving Santa Monica based staffing agency, launches Reward the 1 You Love. Let Recruiting for Good represent you for a job; and earn a gift card for pets.
Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals for jobs in the US. The staffing agency launches a feel good perk; "Reward the 1 You Love."
How to Earn Heavenly Perk?
1. Candidates submit resumes directly to Recruiting for Good.
2. Candidates land a job and complete 90 days of employment.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards a $500 gift card for your fave dog.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. We help talented professionals land sweet jobs; and improve the quality of their life."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepostiveimpact #useyourtalentforgood @recruitingforgood Let Recruiting for Good represent you, land a sweet job in 2021 and earn a heavenly perk.
Recruiting for Good provides US companies creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow. Our staffing agency offers retained search services, contract, and contract to hire solutions.
Recruiting for Good strives to deliver a personal service for professionals seeking representation. With over 25 years in business, we have successfully placed professionals who have thrived in the US and improved their lives.
