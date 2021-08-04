Williston Barracks / Found Dogs - Request Help Locating Owners

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102880

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 at approximately 2343 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 South Mile Marker 68.4, Bolton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/03/2021 at approximately 2343 hours, Vermont State Police from the Williston Barracks responded to Interstate 89 south at mile marker 68.4 for multiple reports of two dogs on the side of the interstate. Troopers responded to the area, located the two dogs and were able to safely get them off the interstate. Troopers contacted Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists who agreed to hold the dogs until further notice.

Both female dogs are smaller in stature, one is black and white and the other is brindle. The black and white dog had a collar with a name “Merlie” written on it, and the brindle dog’s tag said “Roxxy.”

Troopers are seeking assistance from the public to help locate their owners and can contact Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists at 802-863-2387 reference case number 21A102880.