Virtual Briefing: Challenges Posed by Ebrahim Raisi, a Recognized Mass Murderer

On August 5, 2021, the US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host an online briefing, featuring notable human rights and Iran policy figures.

New Book Makes the Case for Raisi’s Accountability

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC – On Thursday, August 5, 2021, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host an online briefing, featuring notable human rights and Iran policy figures. The discussion will focus on the challenges of implementing an appropriate Iran policy following the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi, internationally recognized for his crimes against humanity and his key role in the massacre of some 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

The NCRI-US will release a new book, "IRAN: Call for Justice; The Case to Hold Ebrahim Raisi to Account for Crimes Against Humanity."

The speakers are the Honorable Michael Mukasey, 81st U.S. Attorney General; former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman; and Mr. Geoffrey Robertson QC, a distinguished human rights barrister, academic, and author.

Mr. Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington Office of the NCRI, and author of The Iran Threat, will present the new book and moderate this timely event.

WHEN: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 11 am – 12:00 pm EDT

RSVP is required. To register for the webinar, please contact: media@ncrius.org

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

