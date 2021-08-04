Ultraviolet Laser Illumination for More Powerful Photoluminescent Microspectroscopy
CRAIC Technologies announces the ability to use UV lasers with its 20/30 PV™ UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometers.SAN DIMAS, CA, US, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of ultraviolet lasers sources for use with the 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer . The major application will be to serve as an excitation source for fluorescence and photoluminescence (PL) microspectroscopy. Both methods require intense light sources and by exciting in the ultraviolet, more materials can be caused to emit photons via a luminescent process.
“The addition of ultraviolet lasers as light sources expands the capabilities of CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. Previously, we had offered only visible and NIR range lasers as light sources. Now, however, we can include UV lasers in the lineup. This means we now have the ability to excite microscopic sample areas in the UV-visible-NIR region and measure the photoluminescence spectrum" states Dr. Paul Martin, president of CRAIC Technologies. “In response to customer requests, our fine team of engineers have dramatically expanded the capabilities of the 20/30 PV™ in terms of both fluorescence and photoluminescence microspectroscopy.”
The UV lasers can be used either as powerful light sources for fluorescence microspectroscopy or can be incorporated in the new Photoluminescence package from CRAIC Technologies. The UV laser output is focused onto a microscopic sample area and the light that is emitted from that area is collected and measured by the 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer. The fluorescence or photoluminescence spectra are then analyzed.
For more information on the 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer and its photoluminescence capabilities, visit www.microspectra.com.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
