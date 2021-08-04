OneSeventeen Media Recognized as a “Best For The World™” B Corp for Performance Excellence Beyond Just Profit
Mental health pioneer reThinkIt!'s exemplary customer service ranks in the top 5% of more than 4,000 Certified B CorpsAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSeventeen Media, Texas’ first Certiﬁed B Corp and a Public Benefit Corporation, has been named a Best for the World™ B Corp in the Customer impact area. Ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for their sustainable business practices, OneSeventeen Media earned the honor because of their exemplary customer service with reThinkIt! for School™ – their proven effective mental health chatbot that makes kids emotionally healthier by solving their mental health needs.
It’s easy to see why this school Superintendent is so high on reThinkIt!’s customer service:
“reThinkIt! is an easy-to-implement, effective tool that our counselors, administrators, and teachers can use in real-time to analyze our students’ emotional state while identifying specific student mental health needs to prevent school tragedies more efficiently. I like to call it a ‘counselor’s assistant!’ The chatbot tool allows for students to vent and be heard in a swift and student-friendly manner. It works as a stress-reliever for students as well. The reports, curriculum resources, on-site professional development, and personalized ongoing support from the OneSeventeen Media team makes reThinkIt! a step above the rest.”
“Covid-19 has accelerated the need for outcome-based interventions that provide kids access to more relevant and personalized mental health care tools built specifically for them. reThinkIt! has already prevented a potential school shooting and multiple teen suicides. Kids tell us, ‘reThinkIt! gets me’, shares OneSeventeen Media CEO Beth Carls.
Carls continued, “Prior to Covid-19 research showed 75% of children receiving mental health care receive that care in a school setting. Another study confirms student mental health is a top-of-mind issue for every superintendent in the country. There are far more kids now in mental distress than there’s availability or time for mental health professionals to care for them. It’s imperative that educators, parents and communities act now to provide schools the easily accessible and affordable tools they need to effectively identify and support kids’ mental health well-being especially during this kind of crisis.”
The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global non-proﬁt network that certiﬁes and mobilizes Certiﬁed B Corporations, which are for-proﬁt companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
The B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company’s operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers.
Today there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, uniﬁed by one common goal: transforming the global economy to beneﬁt all people, communities, and the planet.
"Best for the World is a special program for the B Corp community, and we're thrilled to resume it after pausing the program in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Juan Pablo Larenas, Executive Director of B Lab Global. "This year's Best for the World companies are operating at the very top of their class, excelling in creating positive impact for their stakeholders, including their workers, communities, customers and the environment.
Close to 800 B Corps from more than 50 countries were named to the 2021 Best for the World lists, including Patagonia, Beneficial State Bank, Uncommon Goods, Natura, Seventh Generation, TOMS and King Arthur Baking. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/.
About OneSeventeen Media, PBC: OneSeventeen Media leads the charge in developing digital mental healthcare solutions for K12 schools that help educators improve outcome-based social emotional and mental health results for their students. reThinkIt! for School™, our proven effective mobile tele mental health platform, helps make students emotionally healthier by solving their mental health needs. Powered by machine learning, reThinkIt! leverages its unique combination of kid-smart, chatbot-driven conversations and real-time self-guided Emotional Digital Triage™ Assessments paired with optional access to licensed live chat mental health therapists and certified counselors. reThinkIt! helps automate the time-intensive parts of the mental health evaluation and triage process that bog down the more important –– and essential high-touch-people part. For schools with or without their own counselors or therapists, reThinkIt!’s unique flexibility provides forward thinking administrators a pays-for-itself cost effective, and easily customizable platform that meets students’ mental health needs no matter where they are emotionally at any given moment. All, easily accessible in one kid-friendly mobile app –– on-demand when they need it most –– at school, at home or on their own. OneSeventeen Media is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is funded in part by social impact investment from Southwest Angel Network (SWAN) and Health Wildcatters. We’re committed to transforming the global economy to beneﬁt all people, communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.oneseventeenmedia.com.
About B Lab: B Lab is the non-proﬁt network transforming the global economy to beneﬁt all people, communities, and the planet. Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. We began in 2006 with the idea that a diﬀerent kind of economy was not only possible, it was necessary – and that business could lead the way towards a new, stakeholder-driven model. We became known for certifying B Corporations, which are companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. But we do much more than that. We’re building the B Corp movement to change our economic system –and to do so, we must change the rules of the game. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 150 industries in 74 countries, helping them balance proﬁt with purpose. Together, we are shifting our economic system from proﬁting only the few to beneﬁting all, from concentrating wealth and power to ensuring equity, from extraction to regeneration, and from prioritizing individualism to embracing interdependence. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/.
Beth Carls
OneSeventeen Media
+1 713-854-8766
beth.carls@oneseventeenmedia.com