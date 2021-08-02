2021-08-02 08:39:46.497 Powerball: New Day to Play, New Way to Win

2021-08-02 08:39:46.497

Powerball® is giving players more chances to win cash prizes and bigger jackpots with two new additions to America’s jackpot game! Starting Aug. 23, Monday nights will be added to the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® will give players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing held after the Powerball drawing, offering a top prize of $10 million.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand – going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.” The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday night Powerball drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Adding a third drawing night will not change Powerball game odds, prize levels or the $2 cost of a base ticket. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawings on Monday nights. The Double Play add-on feature will be offered in 13 lottery jurisdictions, and players can add the feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. The Double Play drawing will be held after the Powerball drawing every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players will play the same set of numbers in the both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

At launch, Double Play will be available for purchase in the following jurisdictions: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington. Additional lotteries may choose to offer Double Play at a later date.

Powerball is sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.