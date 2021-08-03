MD State Police IMPACT Update for August 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The August 2021 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
MD State Police Training Academy Class 152 Graduates;
Ribbon-Cutting Held For New Cumberland Barracks;
Washington Metro Troop Addresses Speeding Concerns;
Multiple Rescues By MD State Police Aviation Command Crews;
Summer Holiday Traffic Enforcement Efforts;
Trooper’s Widow Remembers His Love Of Coffee With Kind Gesture;
New Video Reflects On 100th Anniversary Of Maryland State Police Service.
To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on:
MD State Police IMPACT Update August 2021