FW: Closed Roadway

VT 7A Arlington near Dunham Rd will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Another email will be sent out when the roadway is open again.
VT RT 7a near the intersection of Dunham Rd is closed due to wires down because of an accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
