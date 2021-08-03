State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Minnesota Farmfest on August 4
Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend Minnesota Farmfest on Wednesday, August 4 from 9 AM until 3 PM. Auditor Blaha serves on the Rural Finance Authority (RFA) board of directors. The RFA offers low-interest loan programs to farmers for a wide variety of activities through partnerships with local lenders.
WHO: State Auditor Julie Blaha
WHAT: Minnesota Farmfest
WHEN: Wednesday, August 4 from 9 AM until 3 PM
WHERE: 28366 County Highway 13, Morgan, MN 56266
