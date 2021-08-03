Submit Release
State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Minnesota Farmfest on August 4

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend Minnesota Farmfest on Wednesday, August 4 from 9 AM until 3 PM. Auditor Blaha serves on the Rural Finance Authority (RFA) board of directors. The RFA offers low-interest loan programs to farmers for a wide variety of activities through partnerships with local lenders.

For interviews or other press requests, please contact Donald McFarland at 651-236-0494 or at donald.mcfarland@osa.state.mn.us.

WHO: State Auditor Julie Blaha

WHAT: Minnesota Farmfest

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4 from 9 AM until 3 PM

WHERE: 28366 County Highway 13, Morgan, MN 56266

