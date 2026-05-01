State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2023 County Finances Report - May 1, 2026

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State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2023 County Finances Report

“County revenues saw strong growth in 2023,” said Auditor Julie Blaha. “As federal pandemic funding was phased out, counties are maintained financial stability.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) released the 2023 Minnesota County Finances Report today.

Minnesota county finances grew in 2023, with revenues outpacing expenditures as counties continued to adjust to the end of pandemic-era federal support. The annual report is based on county reporting forms, financial statements and audits. The report covers the current and long-term trends for county revenues, expenditures and debt.

“County revenues saw strong growth in 2023,” said Auditor Julie Blaha. “As federal pandemic funding was phased out, counties are maintained financial stability.”

In 2023, county revenues increased by 11.3% and expenditures increased by 7.5%. Taxes and intergovernmental aid remained as the largest sources of revenue, while the largest areas of spending continued to be core services such as human services, general government, infrastructure and public safety.

The highlights from the 2023 report include:

Minnesota county revenues totaled $9.8 billion, an 11.3% increase from 2022.

Counties reported total expenditures of $9.6 billion, rising 7.5% from 2022, with current expenditures up 7.9%, capital outlays up 7.7%, and debt service up 0.5%.

Outstanding long-term debt was $4.3 billion, up 1.3% from 2022, with most debt in bonds.

County enterprise operating losses totaled $212.0 million, increasing 7.2%, while net profits rose to $68.2 million.

Unrestricted fund balances of the General and Special Revenue Funds totaled $3.7 billion, a 6.8% increase from 2022.

Over the past decade, county revenues rose 54.8% and expenditures grew 52.4%. After adjusting for inflation, revenues increased 18.5% and expenditures increased 16.7%.

The complete report, which includes an Executive Summary, graphs and tables, is available on the OSA website.