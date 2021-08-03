08-03-2021 Powerball Launches Monday Drawings

Charleston, W.Va. – Powerball is giving players more chances to win cash prizes and bigger jackpots with an exciting addition to America’s jackpot game. A new Monday drawing will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday of each week.

The first Monday drawing will be held on August 23 at Powerball’s usual drawing slot of 10:59 p.m. Players can watch the new Monday night drawings live at Powerball.com with a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer.

The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. Adding a third drawing does not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes.

All U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights. West Virginia ticket sales from this third weekly drawing will contribute to funding vital public programs and services through the West Virginia Lottery.

Powerball tickets remain at $2 per play with this change. Players will continue to choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26. The Powerplay add-on feature remains at an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.