Historic Los Angeles Venue, Maverick’s Flat, Reopens Under New Female Ownership As Private Events Venue Nina Roza
The Los Angeles landmark debuts as new private events venue with a luxe atmosphere perfect for any Los Angeles entertainment or corporate eventLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles, Maverick’s Flat once known as the “Apollo Of The West” has been hosting legendary events since its opening in 1966. Now, after just over 5 decades, this City Historical-Cultural Monument has a new owner and an updated new modern look. Named after its new female owner, the Nina Roza Penthouse at Maverick’s Flat is an exclusive private event space available for any exclusive occasion from set locations and weddings to wrap parties and artist showcases and more.
The spacious venue features both an indoor and outdoor event space as well as a bar, balcony, and a parking lot conveniently located on the property. The chic, minimalist décor creates the perfect backdrop for any type of event and adds an air of elegance. The venue has already hosted several unique private events including Music release parties, private corporate brunches, and even a set location for various up and coming productions. The beauty of the Nina Roza Penthouse is that if is easily transformed to accommodate each occasion.
About Maverick’s Flat
Maverick’s Flat already has a history for hosting incredible acts including Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Ike and Tina Turner. Nina Roza gives guests the opportunity to hold events in the same historic building where these legendary acts once performed. From birthday parties to concerts, this venue creates a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees and hosts alike.
About Nina Roza Penthouse
Nina Roza Penthouse is woman owned private events venue located at 4225 Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. For further questions or to book an event at this exclusive venue, visit their website at NinaRozaOnTheStrip.com or call (213)277.7211.
For requests and press inquiries, contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates or (323) 420-6575 at lajass365@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn