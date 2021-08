Chestertown Resident Acquires National Franchise - U-Save Car & Truck Rental

Phil DeMarco, U-Save Car & Truck Rental Franchise Owner

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental of Chestertown, Maryland, opened its doors on July 19, 2021, with new franchise owners Philip and Susan DeMarco.U-Save Car & Truck Rental is well established in Chestertown, offering over thirty-four years of quality service in the market.“We are pleased to announce the opening of our U-Save Car & Truck Rental franchise,” said Phil Demarco. “We will continue providing great customer service and offering rental vehicles at a competitive rate to our community.”The new location is open for operation at 6407 Church Hill Road, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.Location information:Phone: 410-778-3036Address: 6407 Church Hill RoadChestertown, MD 21620About U-Save Car and Truck RentalU-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service, and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.