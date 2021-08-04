Chestertown Resident Acquires National Franchise - U-Save Car & Truck Rental
EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental of Chestertown, Maryland, opened its doors on July 19, 2021, with new franchise owners Philip and Susan DeMarco.
U-Save Car & Truck Rental is well established in Chestertown, offering over thirty-four years of quality service in the market.
“We are pleased to announce the opening of our U-Save Car & Truck Rental franchise,” said Phil Demarco. “We will continue providing great customer service and offering rental vehicles at a competitive rate to our community.”
The new location is open for operation at 6407 Church Hill Road, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.
Location information:
Phone: 410-778-3036
Address: 6407 Church Hill Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
About U-Save Car and Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service, and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
U-Save Marketing & Communications
