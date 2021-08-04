We Level Up announces grand opening of our newest mental health rehab treatment center in the Fort Lauderdale area
We Level Up's Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center provides science-based Dual-Diagnosis care to our clients.
The Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center will provide primary mental health treatment
"We’re dedicated to providing more patients with better evidence-based and highly effective treatment options." - Ryan Zofay, Founder of We Level Up Treatment.
We level Up Treatment Center is pleased to announce completed renovations and the grand opening of our newest treatment center in the Fort Lauderdale area. This newest expansion will provide critical mental health inpatient care at an all-new and improved campus. The project adds much-needed quality dual diagnosis mental health plus addiction treatment in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida area.
Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center Responds to the Growing Mental Health & Drug Abuse epidemic.
We Level Up is responding in part to both the growing mental health crisis and its corresponding overdose epidemic. We’re seeing all-time record high drug overdose deaths just recently reported by the CDC. Moreover, we know that COVID-19 isolation, related shut-downs, and restrictions have made a deeply negative impact on our nation’s mental health. That coupled with a correlated & explosive drug overdose epidemic throughout the entire nation demands we step up to offer more help. The Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center abuts Tamarac, supporting inpatient Tamarac Detox treatment care at the all-new We Level Up facility.
Expansion into Newly Renovated & Improved Fort Lauderdale Treatment Facility
This month, We Level Up Treatment Center will expand its South Florida campus options with a newly renovated and improved building. The new facility will include integrated medical, detox, addiction rehabilitation, and primary mental health care. The new center will accommodate both clinical facilities and client residences. This expansion will add additional treatment beds, allowing more individuals in the Fort Lauderdale Broward County, Florida area to obtain high-quality lifesaving drug, alcohol plus comprehensive mental health treatment.
“We Level Up Treatment Center is a trusted behavioral health care provider to the people of Florida and many more communities beyond our local area. Our organization continues to invest in growing both access and quality care for our clients. Each of our facilities is staffed by highly-trained specialists ready to help patients and their families achieve long-term recovery success. We’re dedicated to providing more patients with better evidence-based and highly effective treatment options.” said Ryan Zofay, Founder of We Level Up Treatment Center. “Communities across Florida and beyond are continuing to see the increasingly critical need for mental health coupled with substance abuse treatment. This facility will provide the help and essential services our communities deserve.”
We Level Up’s current Fort Lauderdale area facility will provide the greater Southern Florida area with dual diagnosis mental health plus addiction treatment services. The facility will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services.
Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center to Support Rising Mental Health Crisis.
Recent surveys show a significant rise in the number of Americans reporting signs of severe stress, high anxiety, and depression during the Covid-19 pandemic, vs. surveys before the pandemic. Some people have increased their use of alcohol or drugs, thinking that can help them cope with their fears about the pandemic. In reality, using these substances can worsen anxiety and depression.
The Fort Lauderdale Treatment center facility will help to meet the demand for behavioral health inpatient services in the area. And is part of a large multi-million investment the company is making in providing more access to care. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults and seniors that grapple with serious indications of behavioral health diseases like ADHD, high anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The facility will offer residential inpatient and outpatient care.
Our newest center is slated to become a leading member of the medical community. The Fort Lauderdale treatment center will work to support other organizations, hospitals, and first responders that need our help.
Consequences of the Mental Health Crisis.
Millions of adults in America are impacted by mental illness every year. It’s significant to gauge how prevalent mental illness is, therefore, we can appreciate its health, physical, social, and economic influence. These figures can be compelling means to raise public knowledge, stop the stigmatization of the illness, stop wrongful shaming, and advance improved treatment.
- 51.5 million people or 20.6% of American adults experienced mental health illness in 2019. Or about 1 of 5 adults.
- 13.1 million people or 5.2% of U.S. adults suffered severe mental health illness in 2019. Or about 1 of 20 adults.
- 9.5 million people or 3.8% of U.S. adults experienced a co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness in 2019.
Costs of America’s Mental Health Crisis.
- Annual mental illness costs an estimated $193.2 billion in lost earnings.
- 12 million annual emergency room visits. Mental illness and substance use disorders are involved in 1 out of every 8 emergency department visits by American adults.
- People with depression have a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population. People with serious mental illness are nearly twice as likely to develop these conditions.
- 9.5 million or 18.4% of American adults with mental illness also experienced a substance use disorder in 2019.
- The rate of unemployment is higher among Americans who have a mental illness at 5.8% v. those who do not at 3.6%.
- About 8.4 million Americans care for family members with mental health issues.
- Caregivers of adults with mental health illness spend an average of 32 hours weekly of unpaid care.
- Mood disorders are the most common cause of hospitalization. For all people in the U.S. under age 45 when excluding hospitalization related to pregnancy and birth.
- 20.5% of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. have a serious mental health condition
- 37% of adults incarcerated in the state and federal prison system have a diagnosed mental illness.
- 70.4% of youth in the juvenile justice system have a diagnosed mental illness.
- 41% of the Federal VA patients have a known mental health illness and or suffer from addiction illness.
Growth of Suicides in America Can be in Part Attributed to Growth in Mental Health Disorders.
- Suicide has now become the second leading cause of death among Americans age 10-34.
- Suicide is the 10th overall leading cause of death of all Americans at all age ranges.
- America’s suicide rate has grown 35% since 1999.
- 46% of people who die by suicide had a known mental health illness.
- 90% of people who die due to suicide had known signs of mental health illness.
Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center Services.
Clients will undergo residential treatment services at the new location for roughly 30 days depending on the client’s individual needs. Like all of We Level Up’s facilities, the Fort Lauderdale treatment center expansion will combine science-based care. Plus holistic therapy modalities. We Level Up Treatment Center provides high-quality mental health. Coupled with dual-diagnosis addiction care in multiple facilities in numerous geographical areas. Locations include:
- Fort Lauderdale rehab center
- West Palm Beach rehab center
- Lake Worth Florida rehab center
- Deerfield Beach / Pompano rehab center
- Coming soon New Jersey rehab center
About We Level Up Treatment Centers.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into our programs. We provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We provide best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart our treatment facilities. Our teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
We Level is A+ rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified licensed rehab center.
About Ryan Zofay.
Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that measurably improve performance, connection, and overall mindset.
Through Ryan's recovery success, he's learned how to be a licensed interventionist. He still finds time to give back and help inspire whenever there is a need for intervention.
Ryan Zofay Live Events.
Ryan Zofay is a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He teaches personal development strategies that measurably improve performance, connection, and mindset. Using the teachings of his own successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate deep change for individuals and organizations.
Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners. His own life accounts, amazing comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate instructions on how to realize your goals. Visit the Ryan Zofay Events page to learn more.
Giving Tuesday.
Ryan pledged to match donations during prior Giving Tuesday for Hospitality Helping Hands. Hospitality Helping Hands distributes groceries in West Palm Beach Florida. Within weeks it became one of the largest resources for families seeking support in the state. The Giving Tuesday challenge was EXCEEDED and 110k was raised which fed 170,000 families! The cause is still going. If you'd like to help but are unable to donate, reach out to friends, family, or business owners who may be able to do so. We are still in this together.
Sources:
National Alliance on Mental Illness – nami.org/mhstats
About Ryan Zofay – https://ryanzofay.com/about/ Ryan Zofay – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8h0CdfC17psLvBPknMpbbg
New Drug Overdose Record Highs - https://welevelup.com/treatment/news/drug-overdose/
BBB – ‘https://www.bbb.org/search?find_country=USA&find_text=level%20up%20lake%20worth
Psychology Today – www.psychologytoday.com/us/treatment-rehab/we-level-up-lake-worth-holistix-treatment-center-lake-worth-fl/860031
We Level Up Treatment Center
We Level Up Treatment Center
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
We Level Up Addiction & Mental Health Treatment Center