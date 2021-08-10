Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Perform Periodic Security Reviews from an Experienced IT Professional
Leading business technology provider enables clients to mitigate risks of ransomware and other threats
You have to stay on top of your technology security, to whatever extent you can. Leaving boxes unchecked could be fatal.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, a leading business technology solutions provider based in New Jersey, today issued guidance to businesses, recommending that companies conduct periodic security reviews. The increase in serious cyber threats, such as ransomware and “supply chain” attacks, make it essential that all businesses adopt a robust security program that aligns with their business goals and resources. Ideally, an experienced IT professional should perform the review.
“Cybersecurity risks are growing more serious, with the potential for a successful attack to paralyze a business and even threaten its ability to survive as a going concern,” said Quikteks President and CEO Andrew Rich. “You have to stay on top of your technology security, to whatever extent you can. Leaving boxes unchecked could be fatal. This is the problem we solve with our affordable managed security service. You don’t have to hire an expensive staff resource to strengthen your security posture.”
For Rich and other security professionals, the events of the last six months provide ample, and highly alarming evidence of a significant acceleration in the threat environment. From the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that shut down fuel delivery for tens of millions of people to the Kaseya ransomware attack that affected nearly 1,400 companies, it’s clear that business survival is at stake. When supply chain attacks like the SolarWinds hack are factored into the analysis, it is also apparent that cyber threats can damage broad ecosystems of companies, their customers and suppliers.
To learn more about how Quikteks can deliver period security reviews, visit https://www.quikteks.com or call (973) 882-4644 for a free consultation.
About Quikteks Tech Support
Quikteks is a managed service provider (MSP) that supports businesses with all their technology needs. The firm provides outsourced IT services, with supporting hardware and software, system monitoring, and program installation and updates. The Quikteks team is renowned for its strong customer service and ability to secure clients’ networks with the latest technologies.
