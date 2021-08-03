Submit Release
Natchez Trace State Forest Work Center Opens

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) today held a grand opening and tree planting ceremony for a new Division of Forestry work center on Natchez Trace State Forest in Wildersville, Tenn.

Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., State Forester David Arnold, and Division of Forestry personnel joined state and local officials, as well as Smokey Bear, to celebrate the opening.

“This new work center will improve the Division of Forestry’s readiness,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “It provides extra resources, meeting space, and storage space for the Division of Forestry as they manage and preserve Tennessee’s state forests.”

The new facility provides a central location for state forest and area division personnel to work together, store and maintain wildland firefighting equipment, and conduct education and outreach activities.

The building also houses a call center for burn permit requests and is designed to be utilized as an incident command post for disasters such as wildfires, flooding, ice storms, or earthquakes.

Pictured is Adam Ziegenbein, Assistant District Forester for West Tennessee, addressing Tennessee Division of Forestry personnel and guests at the grand opening.

