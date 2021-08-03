Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For Vacancy In The 24th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Tuesday, August 3, to consider candidates for the 24th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 24th judicial district includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable C. Creed McGinley, effective August 1, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

J. Brent Bradberry

Vance Walker Dennis

Charles L. Trotter