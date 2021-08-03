Lakefront Utilities Inc. Continues to Improve Customer Engagement with New Release of Mobile Application

COBOURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakefront Utilities Inc. (LUI) is pleased to release the 2.0 version of its mobile customer engagement application. This app is free of charge for its customers and available on iOS and Android. This version moves Lakefront one step closer to true utility digitization with increased overall performance, speed, and simplified navigation.

Lakefront’s enhanced solution now provides one simple-to-use menu allowing customers access to the utility’s important information, such as enhanced outage information. Once Lakefront’s customer registers, their billing and metering information is provided, and all information is automatically updated when new information is available. New features like one-click delivery of PDF bills and the ability to export electricity and water data via email, allows the customer instant access to their current and historical information. The solution is available to all Lakefront customers and automatically adapts to the customer’s type of utility account: residential, commercial, institutional and/or industrial. With the enhanced app, residential and small business customers can now compare their electricity usage from the previous month to see what pricing option is best for them, comparing time-of-use to tiered pricing!

This digital solution is constantly evolving while Lakefront and developers, Screaming Power Inc., continually look for ways to help customers reduce their costs and greenhouse gases, while at the same time offering better customer engagement. Dereck Paul, President and CEO of Lakefront Utilities Inc. states, “As Lakefront continues to leverage smarter technologies, we look to use the information and platforms we have to evolve our business. Our customers are our priority and by thinking differently, innovation continues to be the best route for us to serve our community better. We are committed to helping our customers and now that we have evolved our organization to be more flexible and engaging, our efforts are being noticed and our customers are reaping the rewards.”

Lakefront continues to analyse solutions that support the needs of their ratepayers. Early findings indicate that the majority of Lakefront’s original residential mobile app users reduced 10 to 15 % of their electricity usage just by understanding how they use electricity and having access to the app. Integrating legacy data, such as billing and metering information, with new technologies and two-way communication with the customer provides Lakefront new opportunities to engage, evolve and empower their customers.

“This is good news for Lakefront Utilities customers, who will have easy access to their billing and metering information,” says Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “Our government is always supportive of innovative technology that helps people to better understand their electricity consumption and to save money on their electricity bills.”

Gary Michor, CEO of Screaming Power Inc. says, “Lakefront has been a great partner in the evolution of the market through digitization. This teamwork has evolved the mobile solution and helped create innovative ways to reduce the grip legacy technologies have on limiting innovative thinking. Lakefront challenged us with building a better solution at a lower cost. Our improved “Scream Utility” platform, which Lakefront now uses, outperforms other solutions, while being more flexible and cost effective. All this is done to simplify the energy user’s experience, so everyone can make use of the most up-to-date information available from a trusted source.” The solution is suited for energy and water Utilities of any size, anywhere.

Screaming Power’s digital platform is unique in that it is based on mobile technology and easily connects to the Internet of Things and legacy data silos. Advanced machine-learning is used to baseline buildings, weather normalize and provide automated optimizations that allow energy users to save energy and greenhouse gases.

The digital energy platform supports the integration of microgrids, energy generation and storage, by providing a program to track and exchange this information with its customers. The updated solution set provides Lakefront and other Utilities throughout the world with a competitive edge in the global energy data economy and Lakefront has been big part of that evolution.

About Lakefront Utilities Inc.

Lakefront Utilities Inc. (LUI) is an electricity distributor which serves the Town of Cobourg and the Village of Colborne. LUI is responsible for maintaining distribution and infrastructure assets for over 30 square kilometers, and currently serves approximately 10,000 residential and commercial customers across its two service areas.

About Screaming Power Inc.

Screaming Power is revolutionizing customer engagement by providing a mobile platform that connects the energy user, allowing for effective and secure two-way communications to educate, change behaviour and encourage sustainability. Our extensible Intellectual Property provides a low-cost, digital infrastructure for a self-sustaining Eco-System. Our Scream Utility & Scream Enterprise mobile solutions focus on reducing ‘cost-to-service’ for utilities and reducing the building energy footprint for large enterprises, while driving satisfaction and facilitating the delivery of innovation (e.g., connectivity to the IoTs).

For further information, please contact:

Dereck Paul, President and CEO

Lakefront Utilities Inc.

905-372-2193 ext.5226

dpaul@lusi.on.ca