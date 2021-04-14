Canadian Patent Granted for Improved Energy Forecasting and Weather Normalization

PICTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screaming Power is thrilled to announce its Canadian Patent has been granted for a new method to normalize and forecast energy use. In 2020, Screaming Power was granted a US version of this patent. Now Screaming Power is proud to have the patent in their own country. With the patent obtained in both countries, Screaming Power’s future and current projects have exciting, new possibilities. These achievements open the door for a world of new possibilities to improve our research and optimize our products for our customers.

This method was developed in collaboration with Ryerson University’s Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science. The research was supported with funding from the Government of Ontario, through the Ontario Centre of Innovation, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council. Patent preparation was also supported in part through advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). The method was published in Energy Science & Engineering Journal in January 2019. This novel method utilizes new computational models of energy usage and then applies these models to normalize weather and forecast energy usage behaviour.

This achievement is our modern computer-implemented method of weather-normalized energy usage which has been implemented in the analysis of commercial and residential buildings. Our weather normalization innovations have been implemented in multiple use cases and due to its flexibility continues to grow.

Gary Michor, CEO of Screaming Power says, “This is exciting news for Screaming Power and the evolution of weather normalization. Our team has been well supported by the community that wants to see the energy economy grow to better support conservation and GHG reduction activities. Our team is constantly strengthening through our achievements. Weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable and with machine-learning methods we have proven to the energy community that with innovation we can manage and forecast better”

Screaming Power continues to grow in Canada with our Utility and Enterprise work to improve their understanding on energy usage, costs and GHGs.

About Screaming Power

Screaming Power is revolutionizing customer engagement by providing a mobile platform that connects the energy user, allowing for effective and secure two-way communications to educate, change behaviour and encourage sustainability. Our extensible Intellectual Property provides a low-cost, digital infrastructure for a self-sustaining Eco-System. Our Scream Utility & Scream Enterprise mobile solutions focus on reducing ‘cost-to-service’ for utilities while driving satisfaction and facilitating the delivery of innovation (e.g., connectivity to the IoTs).

About OCI

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) maximizes the commercial impact of research developed in Ontario’s colleges, universities, and research hospitals, and accelerates the commercialization of Made-in-Ontario intellectual property and technologies.

