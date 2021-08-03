Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Begin in the Mitchell Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, August 2, 2021 Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Mitchell area beginning this week.

The contractor will move from one roadway to the next in the following order:

U.S. Highway 281 – nine miles, from just south of Jct. S.D. Highway 34 north to the Jerauld/Beadle County Line. The chip seal will begin on Monday, August 2, 2021, and will take approximately one day to complete. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. S.D. Highway 45 – 10 miles, from south of Interstate 90 at the Kimball exit north. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete. S.D. Highway 45 – 24 miles, from Platte to just north of Interstate 90. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 44 – 15 miles, from just west of Jct. U.S. Highway 50 east to Junction U.S. Highway 281. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete. U.S. Highway 18 – 11 miles, from Jct. U.S. Highway 281 east to Pickstown. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete. Interstate 90 Loop – two miles, from Ohlman St. to Burr St. in the city of Mitchell. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. S.D. Highway 37S, 37N & 37 – 20 miles, from Mitchell south to Parkston. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 38 – three miles, from Foster Street in Mitchell east to Junction S.D. Highway 38P. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. S.D Highway 262 – 18 miles, from just north of Interstate 90 south and east to Junction S.D. Highway 42 in Bridgewater. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is two days. The fog seal will take approximately two days to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car on most of the routes. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. On the I-90 Loop, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction by traffic control devices.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. The traveling public should travel at 40 miles per hour or the speed limit, if it is less than 40 miles per hour, during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip & fog seal projects.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from St. Cloud, Minnesota is the prime contractor on the $3.5 million contract.

