3 Key Ways to Write Good Web Copy: A Guide From A Marketing Agency

First impressions are everything. That's why when writing out web copy marketing towards your target demographic, and you need to communicate ideas, concepts, and information efficiently.
But how do you go about making compelling content for customers to read on your website?
Let's explore a few key ways to construct and write excellent copy that fulfills your customers’ needs.
What is Web Copy?
Web copy is the text found on your site. More specifically, web copy and content are methods of guiding a reader through your website, ideally towards a resource, product, or service.
It differs from blog copy, which has it's own set of rules.
Great web copy can help readers answer burning questions, research data, and easily find your product. Most importantly, good web copy compels the reader to take a particular action. This could be anything from subscribing to a newsletter to purchasing a product.
Web copy is the text found on your landing page, services pages, and any other applicable pages the reader may find helpful.
The Guide to Writing Great Website Copy
Words have power. Let's see how effectively arranging them can lead customers to your website.
Keep It Simple
While waxing poetic may sound nice and make your website look nice, people like to read digestible, easy-to-read content.
When in doubt, keep it simple. This doesn't mean you need to water down your writing. Just format your words in a straightforward manner.
Things like bullet points, catchy headlines, and succinct, accurate information make a reader more likely to engage with your web content. Arrange your content in a simple way to get results.
Answer Questions
Chances are, if people are checking out your web page, they are looking for answers to specific questions. If you can answer these questions in an article or through a page topic, that can net you more visitors.
Communicate Ideas Quickly
When you visit a web page for information or answer questions, you want the pertinent information first. The same should go for writing web copy. Start with the relevant information, then fill it out with supporting facts, words, and insights.
Writing Tips: What to Avoid When Writing Website Copy
Before we get into what you should focus on with your content writing, let's see what not to do.
Spelling mistakes: This may seem obvious, but if you aren't careful, you could look over glaring spelling and grammar errors. This delegitimizes your online writing, allowing the reader to doubt you and your company. It's a small thing, but it makes a considerable difference.
Writing about you instead of your service: You may feel inclined to use your writing skills to sing the praises of you and your company. That's all well and good, but your reader is there for a reason: your product or service. How can your product or service help them? Getting bogged down in the minutiae of you and your company is inconsequential to the reader. Describe how you can help them, then talk about your company.
Keyword stuffing: If keywords guide readers toward your website, it makes sense that putting as many keywords into your own website copy is a good idea, right? Wrong. Keyword stuffing, or spamming, is a 'black hat SEO' technique of stuffing any aspect of your web writing or content with keywords. Keyword stuffing can lead to penalties and even a website suspension.
Conclusion
Writing good web copy is more than stringing good words together to communicate specific ideas. You need to have a knack for answering questions, delivering needs, and attracting customers to your business. If you apply these three principles to your online writing and ensure you avoid the pitfalls, you'll end up creating engaging page content.
