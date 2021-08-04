Lake View Credit Union selects ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake View Credit Union and ASAPP Financial Services are excited to announce that Lake View has entered into a 7-year licensing agreement for the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. This partnership will provide Lake View’s retail and business members with anytime, anywhere access to account and lending origination solutions. Credit union staff will also benefit from the entire ASAPP OXP feature set, as well as Platform Strategy and Support Services throughout the licensing term.
“This is a momentous step in our digital transformation journey as we continue to evolve and grow by providing our members with easy, convenient online access to our products and services,” said Lori Archibald, CEO, Lake View Credit Union. “And with the complete ASAPP OXP Feature Set, our staff will be fully equipped with tools they need to work more efficiently, collaborate more effectively and connect with our members on a more data-driven, personalized level.”
Accessible through the intuitive ASAPP OXP Team Portal™, the full ASAPP OXP Feature Set includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Business Analytics (BA) functionality, including the new ASAPP OXP API. These, along with new advancements in ASAPP’s AOS / LOS solutions — like ASAPP’s identFI Biometric Identity Verification (powered by Jumio®) and the newly reimagined UX/UI — will help Lake View adapt to the increasing consumer trends towards digital that have only become more pronounced during the recent pandemic.
Lake View is planning to launch the implementation phases beginning with ASAPP version 11.5 in September-2021, which will provide retail and business AOS, LOS and CRM capabilities as well as ongoing Platform Strategy and Support Services. The remaining OXP features, including CRM opportunity management, Enterprise Content Management and Business Analytics features will be launched in Q2 2022.
“ASAPP OXP is called Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for a reason,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Marketing Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology. “Not only does it deliver online account and lending origination, but also synergistic Feature Sets designed to drive member engagement and staff productivity. Plus, our Platform Strategy and Support services help amplify the entire rollout. There’s simply nothing comparable in the Canadian market right now.”
As part of the implementation and launch, ASAPP will leverage uniCORE, ASAPP’s new Unified Core Banking Connection Engine, established as a middleware layer between ASAPP AOS and LOS modules, OXP Feature Sets and core banking systems based on CUFX standards. uniCORE is built on a modern Microsoft .NET Core microservice architecture, designed to allow faster and more cost-efficient core banking connections.
“The direct-to-DNA integration that will be established for Lake View will represent our third unique core banking connection via uniCORE. Our new connection engine allows us to deliver successful integration partnerships with innovation leaders in the core banking and fintech space based on an API-driven strategy for the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP.
As Lake View implements ASAPP OXP, fully integrating it with their core banking system, Lake View will take full advantage of Platform Strategy Services, which are designed to help them achieve the greatest possible ROI through marketing initiatives, member onboarding, and support for various programs designed to boost member engagement.
“ASAPP’s technology is a big piece-of-the-puzzle, but we also must have the right operational processes, marketing strategies and support systems in place to achieve optimal results,” said Suzanne Bull, Chief Operating Officer, Lake View Credit Union, underscoring the fact that digital transformation goes beyond technology. “A holistic, end-to-end solution like ASAPP OXP helps us check all these boxes and, at the end of the day, makes us more competitive in the financial services landscape.”.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com
About Lake View Credit Union
Founded in 1943, Lake View Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge and serving every corner of the Peace through their array of digital solutions. With values centered around innovation, responsibility and sustainability, Lake View supports personal and commercial members with all their banking needs, pursing their mission to be ‘‘Your Partner as You Define Your Future.’
