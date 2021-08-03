Award-winning journalist headlines event aimed at saving infant lives.

Kimberly Sears Allers

Internationally recognized maternal & infant health advocate, Kimberly Sears Allers headlines event in effort to help more infants celebrate a 1st birthday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranked 42nd in the country for infant mortality, Indiana loses more than ten babies every week. The Milk Bank, a nonprofit tissue bank, is hosting a free series with experts and local leaders in its ongoing effort to help more infants celebrate a first birthday.

The Milk Bank and CareSource welcome Kimberly Sears Allers on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Noon-1:30pm Eastern to headline a virtual session on Addressing Racial Disparities in Birth, Breastfeeding and Infant Health.

Five-time author, and internationally recognized advocate for maternal and infant health, Kimberly Sears Allers will explore strategies to address equity barriers for women and families of color. She says, “It is really important that as we think about improving the health outcomes of infants, that we never forget to have an equity approach.”

Kimberly joins regional health leaders, Dr. Cameual Wright, Market Chief Medical Officer of CareSource and Dr. Indy Lane, OB/GYN at Community Health Network. Dr. Cameual Wright says, “health disparities are a key driver of infant and maternal mortality in Indiana and achieving health equity is critical. We must commit to fostering a healthcare community that is diverse, inclusive, equitable and unbiased for all Hoosiers.”

This free, virtual learning series is designed to gather big thinkers and big hearts from all fields as we aspire to reduce the devastating rate of infant mortality. The Milk Bank is honored to share this brave and innovative space with changemakers in our communities. Register this free session today.

About The Milk Bank:

The Milk Bank is a non-profit tissue bank dispensing more than 250,000 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) to more than 65 hospitals throughout the region each year. The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank follows the strictest safety standards informed by the CDC and FDA and is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). Visit https://www.themilkbank.org/ to learn more.