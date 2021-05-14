The State of Infant Health - Making Milestones Launch Attracts Public Health Leaders

We must continue to adopt best practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.” — Dr. Kristina Box

The State of Infant Health

During a year of loss for so many, Indiana has made modest gains in addressing a public health crisis for its youngest residents. While Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in state recorded history, we still have work to do to achieve Governor Holcomb’s challenge to be the “best in the Midwest” by 2024.

Defined as the death of a baby before his or her first birthday, infant mortality is widely recognized as the leading global indicator of a population’s health status. Despite being one of the wealthiest and most medically sophisticated countries in the world, the United States has an unacceptably high infant mortality rate of 5.7 deaths per 1,000 live births. Within the United States, Indiana ranks 42nd, losing more than 11 Hoosier babies each week.

The Milk Bank, in partnership with KSM Consulting, is proud to introduce a new approach to creating a healthier Indiana for babies. Making Milestones is a free, virtual learning series designed to gather big thinkers and big hearts from all fields as we aspire to save infant lives. The series launches on Tuesday, June 8th, from 12:00PM until 1:00PM with The State of Infant Health.

“It is exciting to see a downward trend in the infant mortality rate. It speaks directly to how we can improve individual and public health when systems work together toward collective impact.“ explains Freedom Kolb, Executive Director of The Milk Bank. Ms. Kolb will join featured presenters, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Karen Amstutz, Vice President of Community Health, IU Health and leader of Cradle Indianapolis, and Amrutha Wheeler, Data Science Team Leader, KSM Consulting, on innovative efforts in motion to keep Indiana headed in the right direction will discuss the state of infant health and mortality in Indiana. Kolb continues, “Bringing together industry leaders and diverse perspectives such as government, healthcare, philanthropy, and business is exactly what will inspire innovation and continue the great momentum for Hoosier babies.”

Dr. Box noted, “Reducing infant and maternal mortality requires a multi-pronged approach over the course of many years to see impactful change. We’re seeing that change happen, but we can’t stop now. We must continue to adopt best practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.”

About The Milk Bank:

The Milk Bank is a non-profit tissue bank dispensing more than 250,000 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) to more than 65 hospitals throughout the region each year. The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank follows the strictest safety standards informed by the CDC and FDA and is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). To learn more about The Milk Bank, please visit https://www.themilkbank.org/.

