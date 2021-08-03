Submit Release
Precautionary water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in New Hanover County due to sewer system overflow

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory against swimming in the ocean at the junction of Seawatch Way and Fort Fisher Road North in Kure Beach.

The advisory is due to public health risks resulting from a sewer system overflow. The town of Kure Beach estimates that its collection system lost <500 gallons of untreated sewage that may have reached the ocean waters. Town officials say that they have fixed the problem and that the spill has ceased.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when test results show bacteria levels meet state and federal standards for swimming and waterplay.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.

