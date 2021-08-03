Urban South Brewery Named a Winner in the 2021 Can Can Awards
New Orleans’ largest craft brewery takes home three medals in global canned craft beer competition
We are always striving to strike the perfect balance between traditional brewing styles and pushing the boundaries of American beer.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery was recently awarded a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the 2021 Can Can Awards. The Louisiana brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose received a gold medal in the Spice, Herb or Vegetable Beer category; Strawberry Shortcake Snoball Juice received a silver medal in the Specialty Fruit Beer category; and Paradise Park 100 received a bronze medal in the American Light Lager category.
— Jacob Landry, Urban South Brewery
“We are always striving to strike the perfect balance between traditional brewing styles and pushing the boundaries of American beer,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our brewing team works so hard to create bold and innovative options for our fans, and to be recognized for this hard work on an international level by the Can Can Awards is a real honor.”
Urban South Brewery received the following accolades in the 2021 Can Can Awards:
Gold Medal – Spice, Herb or Vegetable Beer – Lime Cucumber Gose: Lime Cucumber Gose is Urban South’s spin on the traditional German Gose with the addition of kosher salt, key lime and fresh pressed cucumber. Spice, Herb or Vegetable beers are recognized for their distinctive flavor profiles and complexity.
Silver Medal – Specialty Fruit Beer – Strawberry Shortcake Snoball Juice: Snoball Juice is one of Urban South’s signature IPAs, and Strawberry Shortcake is a summer seasonal milkshake style variant featuring strawberries and notes of graham cracker crust. Beers in the Specialty Fruit category are awarded for their harmonious balance of fruit, sugar and beer.
Bronze Medal – American Light Lager – Paradise Park 100: Newly released in December 2020, Paradise Park 100 is a low-calorie version of Urban South’s Paradise Park American Lager, brewed with flaked rice and pale malt. Judges look for a clean, light mouthfeel, low hop bitterness and even flavor from beers in the American Light Lager category.
Sanctioned by the Beer Judge Certification Program, the Can Can Awards aims to elevate the conversation and adoption surrounding canned craft beer. Data shows canned craft beer makes up only 9% of the total craft beer market, even though cans are proven to be better for the beer, better for the environment and more convenient for the consumer. Each year, breweries and brewpubs from around the world are invited to submit blind samples in a specific category to be judged by an experienced panel. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the three beers that best represent each individual category.
To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), and 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn