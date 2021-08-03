MEDIA ADVISORY: Maine DOE to Announce Over $2M in Innovative RREV Pilot Awards on Aug 4th

WHAT: The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be hosting a live virtual event to announce over $2 million in pilot implementation funding for Maine schools that have created innovative pilot programs as part of the Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) project. The pilots feature innovative new ways to deliver education to students including a yurt classroom, a remote learning pathway, a maker space, place-based education programming, experiential outdoor learning connected to higher education credits, addressing the social emotional needs of virtual learners, and more!

WHO: Representatives from the 9 pilot programs that will be awarded funding (9 public schools including one charter school, located across Maine). Also in attendance will be Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Maine DOE Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols, RREV Director Martin Mackey and other representatives from the Maine DOE.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00pm

WHERE: Live YouTube Event! Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/MaineDOEComm A recording of the announcement will be available following the event.

Background Info: Last year, the Maine DOE was awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding. As one of 11 States to receive funding, Maine embarked on a project called Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) which offers a multi-pronged solution with a primary goal of generating innovative remote and responsive learning models to provide equitable access to high quality learning opportunities for all students.

The awardees will use the funds to further develop an innovative pilot program that they created through a design thinking process, in collaboration with a Maine higher education partner. These Maine developed projects are designed to be adapted and used in any school setting across the state. The pilot programs have the potential to impact over 13,000 students statewide through innovative ideas imagined by teams of educators right here in Maine.