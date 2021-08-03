Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,766 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Maine DOE to Announce Over $2M in Innovative RREV Pilot Awards on Aug 4th

WHAT: The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be hosting a live virtual event to announce over $2 million in pilot implementation funding for Maine schools that have created innovative pilot programs as part of the Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) project. The pilots feature innovative new ways to deliver education to students including a yurt classroom, a remote learning pathway, a maker space, place-based education programming, experiential outdoor learning connected to higher education credits, addressing the social emotional needs of virtual learners, and more!

WHO: Representatives from the 9 pilot programs that will be awarded funding (9 public schools including one charter school, located across Maine). Also in attendance will be Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Maine DOE Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols, RREV Director Martin Mackey and other representatives from the Maine DOE.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00pm

WHERE: Live YouTube Event! Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/MaineDOEComm A recording of the announcement will be available following the event.

Background Info: Last year, the Maine DOE was awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding. As one of 11 States to receive funding, Maine embarked on a project called Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) which offers a multi-pronged solution with a primary goal of generating innovative remote and responsive learning models to provide equitable access to high quality learning opportunities for all students.

The awardees will use the funds to further develop an innovative pilot program that they created through a design thinking process, in collaboration with a Maine higher education partner. These Maine developed projects are designed to be adapted and used in any school setting across the state. The pilot programs have the potential to impact over 13,000 students statewide through innovative ideas imagined by teams of educators right here in Maine.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Maine DOE to Announce Over $2M in Innovative RREV Pilot Awards on Aug 4th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.