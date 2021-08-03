Chelsea Villarreal Named Chief Operating Officer of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that Chelsea Villarreal has been named as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In her new role at the award-winning brokerage, Villarreal will oversee all operational and administrative functions of the organization.
“We’re thrilled to announce Chelsea as our new COO.” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Chelsea has a great track record of real estate accomplishments and is sure to thrive in her responsibilities of leading, managing, and holding accountable our operational team leaders and managers in various departments.”
Villarreal will oversee the performance of our brokerage services, which include the Inside Sales Agents (ISA) Manager, Virtual Assistant (VA) Manager, Office Manager, and Recruiting Growth & Development Manager as well as maintaining relationships with YHSGR’s corporate partners. Her role also includes responsibility for improving agent recruiting and retention at YHSGR.
Born and raised in the suburbs of Austin TX, Villarreal started in the real estate space back in 2011 working in Property Preservation. She managed a portfolio of over 100 bank owned distressed homes and aided in bringing them back into conveyance to meet the standards of livable conditions.
In the course of her career, Chelsea worked with industry leaders such as Bank of America, Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac before moving into the Real Estate Tech space as an inside sales agent (ISA) working for the third fastest growing start up in Texas in 2015.
From there, Villarreal worked her way up to Director of Offshore Relations where she managed a sales team of over 600 Virtual ISAs and worked with over 1000+ real estate teams across the US and Canada.
After moving to San Francisco in 2018, she became a founding member for one of the leading real estate lead generation and VA placement companies, working with partners such as Open Door, Smartzip and Loan Depot. Since joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as a Sales Manager in 2020, she has been continually recognized as a top contributor, who embrace the company vision, mission, and core values.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! Our Mission is To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
Our Core Commitment
Through a commitment to Second Mile Service, Empowering and Inspiring Others, Being Results Driven, Valuing Relationships by Expressing Gratitude, and Embracing Continual Improvement, our company will endeavor to be the best place to work for our team members, the best place to buy and sell real estate for our clients, be the best stewards for our shareholders, and give our best to our community.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit the company’s website at YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn