Tennessee National Guard hosting large-scale emergency exercise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This week, the Tennessee National Guard will host Vigilant Guard 2021, a statewide training exercise where National Guardsman, alongside federal, state, and local first responders, will respond to a simulated, large-scale emergency event.

More than 600 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will work with 400 emergency professionals from 50 different federal, state, and local agencies. Participants from Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, and North Dakota will train together responding to multiple emergency scenarios.

“Exercises like Vigilant Guard provide critical training for the National Guard and emergency management agencies,” said Lt. Col. Dallas Clements, Domestic Operations Planner for the Tennessee National Guard. “Swift water rescue, a building collapse, train derailment, power outages, and cyber-attacks are just some of the scenarios we will be training on.”

This exercise is designed to improve effectiveness, efficiency, and operational relationships with civilian and military partners at all levels. While many of the scenarios will be simulated, several large-scale exercise elements will take place statewide:

Nashville – August 3-6: More than 200 personnel from the Nashville Fire Department, Rutherford County HAZMAT, and Tennessee National Guard will simulate a train derailment with release of hazardous materials at the CSX Radnor Rail Yard.

Memphis – August 5-8: Nearly 300 National Guard personnel from multiple states and the Memphis Fire Department will respond to a simulated building collapse at the Memphis Fire Department Training Academy.

Chattanooga – August 7: The Tennessee Army and Air National Guard will remove the Chattanooga National Guard Armory from the electrical utility grid and establish electrical power with a 100-kilowatt generator.

Any media interested in attending the various events must RSVP by calling the Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office at (615) 313-0663 or email Lt. Col. Marty Malone at marlin.e.malone.mil@mail.mil. Media will be met at the various training areas should they choose to visit. All CDC guidelines will be adhered to.