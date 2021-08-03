Plyzer Technologies Inc provides update further to previous releases
Plyzer Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLYZ)BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to the last press release with respect to providing shareholders with a corporate update, the company has been waiting for certain information from Plyzer Spain SL, which is controlled by the YYZBCN financing group, a Toronto, Canada-based company. At this point, YYZBCN has provided upwards of $2 M in financing to Plyzer Spain SL. As per the previously announced agreement between the parties, YYZBCN effectively controls 82 % of Plyzer Spain SL and Plyzer Technologies 18 %. In order for Plyzer Spain SL to continue operations, more financing is needed. YYZBCN has offered to continue financing the company, subject to agreed new terms. A call with the management of YYZBCN is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the YYZBCN offer, as well as any new developments.
The company will provide an update to shareholders on this matter as well as other corporate matters, after the call with YYZBCN management.
As of June 1-2021, there were 19.24 Billion shares outstanding
