Corporate Update

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ)

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to the last press release concerning a new corporate update, the company is still gathering some data such that it can provide a better month-end summary.
The company will release this update on August 2/2021.
For more information, please visit www.plyzertechnologies.net

This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s future plans and operations, including management’s assessment of the Company’s expectations or beliefs, may be subject to certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections. Please consult with your registered investment advisor with respect to trading or investing in the Company’s securities.


Terence Robinson
Plyzer Technologies
hello@plyzertechnologies.net

Contact
Terence Robinson
Plyzer Technologies hello@plyzertechnologies.net
Company/Organization
Plyzer Technologies
Carrer de l'Església, 4-10 A-1, 3º
Barcelona, 08024
Spain

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Artificial Intelligence solutions for brands and companies.Dashboard and software as a service business model.

http://plyzerintelligence.com

