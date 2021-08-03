Detour change for M-22 and M-115 traffic in Frankfort

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Benzie

HIGHWAY: M-22

CLOSEST CITY : Frankfort

NEW DETOUR START DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED PROJECT END DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $1.5 million to rebuild about 0.7 miles of M-22 from Bellows Street/7th Street to east of Parkview Lane in Frankfort.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: As crews work on the M-22/M-115 intersection, M-115 traffic to M-22 will be detoured on Bridge Road, Elm Street, Day Avenue, and James Street. Traffic will use Bellows/7th Street and Main Street to reach southbound M-22. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained.

This detour will be in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 31, with full project completion scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.