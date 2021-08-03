Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,804 in the last 365 days.

Detour change for M-22 and M-115 traffic in Frankfort

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Benzie

HIGHWAY: M-22

CLOSEST CITY: Frankfort

NEW DETOUR START DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED PROJECT END DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $1.5 million to rebuild about 0.7 miles of M-22 from Bellows Street/7th Street to east of Parkview Lane in Frankfort.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: As crews work on the M-22/M-115 intersection, M-115 traffic to M-22 will be detoured on Bridge Road, Elm Street, Day Avenue, and James Street. Traffic will use Bellows/7th Street and Main Street to reach southbound M-22. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained.

This detour will be in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 31, with full project completion scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. 

You just read:

Detour change for M-22 and M-115 traffic in Frankfort

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.