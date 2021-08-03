Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Aug. 3, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Aug. 3, 2021

Happy Birthday, Missouri!

Missouri will officially observe the 200th anniversary of its admittance into the Union as the 24th state on Aug. 10, 2021, with Statehood Day at the Capitol, Missouri 2021 Ice Cream Socials and various other celebrations. Some events launched earlier this year leading up to the big day, such as the Bicentennial Quilt and the My Missouri 2021 Photo Project, and a couple of others are planned for later dates, like the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and the opening of the Bicentennial Bridge in Jefferson City. Visit Missouri2021.org for a complete list of events celebrating our state’s bicentennial. If you are interested in learning more about our 200-year journey of statehood, please read my “Show-Me Your History, Missouri” column.

Communities Celebrate Statehood with Official Dessert

Get ready to cool off and enjoy some of the Show-Me State’s finest, locally-produced ice cream by attending one of our community’s planned ice cream socials on Aug. 10. The ice cream cone was named our state’s official dessert in 2008, and its origin and popularity stem from the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. Since then, the University of Missouri has been instrumental in developing ice cream products, and Missouri places 10th in the nation for ice cream production. If you attend one of our community’s events, please share your photos on social media using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri. Showing your Missouri pride by indulging in our official state dessert sounds like a great plan to me!

Helping Back-to-School Shoppers Save during Missouri’s Annual Tax Holiday

Missouri’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8. During this time, certain back-to-school purchases such as school supplies, computers, clothing and other items as defined by state law will be exempt from state sales tax.

In addition to the state sales tax, local sales tax will be waived in cities, counties and special taxing districts that choose to participate in the tax holiday. Even if a jurisdiction is not participating, the state’s portion of the tax rate (4.225%) will remain exempt for qualifying purchases.

For a list of cities, counties and districts not participating in the sales tax holiday, as well as information on qualifying purchases and more, please visit https://dor.mo.gov/faq/taxation/business/back-to-school-sales-tax-holiday.html.

Our Missouri Celebration at the State Fair

The bicentennial will also be the central theme of this year’s state fair, which runs Aug. 12-22 in Sedalia. Our Missouri Celebration has a full line-up of concerts, agricultural contests, livestock exhibits, carnival rides and my favorite, fair foods. Military Appreciation Day is Aug. 15, and veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to be VIP guests during the “Show-Me Strong” ceremony by calling 573-508-5811 to reserve a spot. Senior Day will be Aug. 18, a time for senior citizens to show off their jitterbug moves, learn to line dance, visit resource exhibits and network with other baby boomers.