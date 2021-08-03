Sen. Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for Aug. 3, 2021

The summer is quickly coming to an end, and the school year is right around the corner. Soon, cold weather will be here, and for many families, so too will a busy school-related schedule. So why not get out and enjoy one last fun and educational event before the summer is over?

Next week, Missourians all around the state will celebrate the state’s 200th anniversary of statehood with several special events scheduled at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. On Aug. 9, the Bicentennial Bridge will be dedicated at 2 p.m. The bridge is located just outside the Capitol, overlooking the Missouri River, and will connect pedestrians and bicyclists to Adrian’s Island when completed. Visitors can also explore the State Museum, located on the first floor of the State Capitol, which showcases both the natural and social history of the Show-Me State, as well as a Bicentennial Timeline. Tours of the Missouri Supreme Court building, which is across the street from the Capitol, can also be scheduled by calling 573-751-7331.

On Aug. 10, Missouri Statehood Day formally begins with a ceremony at 9 a.m. on the front steps of the State Capitol. Later in the day, a bicentennial tree will be dedicated, and the famed Central Dairy will be providing free ice cream to the first 200 customers in line at the ice cream parlor’s parking lot trailer. The Missouri State Museum will also be open to visitors. Other exhibits on the first floor that day will feature a Bicentennial Mural painted by Missourians, a time capsule, student artwork and more.

I look forward to celebrating our state’s bicentennial next week and meeting Missourians from across the state, especially from the 8th Senatorial District. All in all, I know it will be a fun and educational day for the whole family. If you’re interested in learning more about Missouri’s Bicentennial and upcoming celebrations, please visit missouri2021.org.

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Just as a reminder, Missouri’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8. During this time, certain back-to-school purchases such as school supplies, computers, clothing and other qualifying items as defined by statute are exempt from state sales tax. In addition to the state sales tax, local sales tax will also be waived in the cities, counties and special tax districts that choose to participate. Even if a local jurisdiction is not participating in the sales tax holiday, the state’s portion of the tax rate (4.225%) will remain exempt for qualifying purchases. For a list of cities, counties and districts that are not participating in the sales tax holiday, 2021 tax rate tables, frequently asked questions and more, please visit dor.mo.gov/taxation/business/tax-types/sales-use/holidays/back-to-school/.

