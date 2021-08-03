Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board to Meet Aug. 11 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda items for this meeting include evaluating grant applications and discussing funding recommendations for the FY22 Spay and Neuter Grants Program.

For more information on the meeting, please contact Nathaniel Boan at Nathaniel.Boan@Maryland.gov​ or (410) 841-5766.

