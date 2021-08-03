Meeting Notice: Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board to Meet Aug. 11 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Spay and Neuter Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda items for this meeting include evaluating grant applications and discussing funding recommendations for the FY22 Spay and Neuter Grants Program.
