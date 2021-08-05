AppGallery is partnering with AirConsole to offer unique gaming experiences for Huawei smartphone users
Welcome AirConsole on AppGallery
-AirConsole is now available on smartphones for worldwide AppGallery users.
-No additional hardware is required, all you need is a Huawei smartphone and a screen.
Cloud gaming is taking the gaming world by storm, with 44% of gamers revealing that they would subscribe to a gaming service. Huawei, a global leader in technology, is jumping on this trend by onboarding AirConsole, a hybrid cloud-gaming solution with an offering to please all gamers. AirConsole will allow Huawei users to enjoy console gaming by simply connecting their smartphones as controllers to their web browsers or TV screen.
The AirConsole technology will allow AppGallery users to transform their smartphones into a gaming controller. With millions of smartphone users worldwide, partnering with AppGallery from Huawei will make AirConsole even more accessible worldwide. As an open and innovative app distribution platform, AppGallery is eager to expand their services and provide their users with this unique experience, and partnering with AirConsole globally is part of this strategy.
“We are excited to bring AirConsole to AppGallery users globally. Without the need for additional hardware, they can access an online multi platform video game console that will transform smartphones into gamepads. We will continue to work with global partners and provide gamers with superior cross-device gaming experiences.” says Alexandre Salem, Director of Gaming, Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Dept. at Huawei Consumer Business Group.
AirConsole had great success on previous launches, AppGallery’s partnership is taking it one step further to Huawei smartphone users.
“To make AirConsole available to everyone is an important milestone toward democratising gaming on TV, and this partnership with the AppGallery is an additional step towards that goal.” says Anthony Cliquot, AirConsole’s Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the development of new strategic partnerships at the Swiss gaming company. “It has never been easier for people that own a TV but no gaming console nor gamepads to play games together. With AppGallery we share a common vision of how simple entertainment should become.”
About AirConsole
AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole’s team has raised 7.4 million USD.
Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.
About AppGallery
AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 550 million monthly active users globally. Huawei partnered with 4.5 million developers across the globe, and in 2020 the total downloads from AppGallery have reached 384.4 billion times. By the end of June 2021, more than 141,000 applications are integrated with HMS Core worldwide.
