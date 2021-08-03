Submit Release
Traffic Stops Expected on North Atherton on Wednesday, August 4

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that intermittent traffic stops are expected along North Atherton Street near State College tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4. The stops are necessary to stretch power lines over the roadway as construction continues on the new Aldi store.

Traffic stop details are:

• Location is North Atherton Street between Patriot Lane and Woodycrest Street.

• Stops will take place between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. • Turns onto driveways and side streets will be accommodated. • Exits from driveways and side streets will be accommodated. • Stops will last no longer than eight minutes but drivers should anticipate travel delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to remain patient, be alert for stopped or slowed traffic, obey the posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423

# # #

