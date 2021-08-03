Cambashi Insights provide the inside track for successful business growth

Cambashi Industry Insights

Challenging times call for more informed industry-oriented conversations

As the industry emerges from the effects of the global pandemic, now more than ever professionals need deeper insights into the challenges and how they can capitalise on new business opportunities” — Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant and Senior Analyst, Cambashi

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a global leader in research, consulting and training for engineering and industrial software markets, is enabling executives in companies that supply manufacturing to make more informed decisions as industry emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambashi Insights is part of an industry e-learning curriculum that helps deepen business and industry-specific oriented conversations, with over 10,000 sales professionals using the curriculum to enhance their industry knowledge.

With Cambashi Insights, professionals can benefit from in-depth market intelligence and analysis in sectors, including: Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, High Tech, Industrial Machinery, Oil and Gas and Utilities. Tactical industry intelligence, updated in real-time by industry experts, covers the latest industry news and trends, business drivers, products and services and key issues within each industry.

Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant and Senior Analyst, Cambashi, said: “As the manufacturing industry emerges from the effects of the global pandemic, now more than ever professionals need deeper insights into the challenges and how they can capitalise on new business opportunities. The primary goal is not only surviving in a post-pandemic world, but also driving successful business growth. That requires deep insights into what’s really happening in industry, not just now but also in a post-pandemic future.”

Cambashi Insights cover the latest trends and challenges, business drivers, products and services, industry news and key issues within each manufacturing industry. The latest examples of industry trends, backed up with data and analysis, include:

- Traditional machinery manufacturers are under pressure to remain competitive as others accelerate adoption of Industry 4.0, digitalisation and additive manufacturing processes.

- Industry insiders anticipate there will be more innovation in the automotive industry in the next 10 years than it has seen in the last 100.

- The Aerospace and Defence sector utilises some of the most advanced technology in the world and spends more than $30bn annually on R&D.

For more information on Cambashi Industry Training visit https://cambashi.com/our-services/industry-training/

