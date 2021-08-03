Analgesics Global Market Size, Major Players, Segments, And Geography

Analgesics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global analgesics market is expected to grow from $71.6 billion in 2020 to $72.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antipyretic and analgesic market size is expected to reach $91.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The analgesics or analgesic drugs market consists of sales of analgesic drugs and related services. Analgesic drugs include opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics and Acetaminophen. These drugs can be administrated orally, intravenous, rectal, transdermal or topical. Analgesics drugs are generally distributed by channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores or clinics. Analgesics also known as pain killers are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain or other type of pains. Examples of analgesics includes codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone.

The major players covered in the prescribed and over the counter (OTC) analgesics market are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen and Wright Medical Group.

TBRC’s global analgesics market report is segmented by type into non-opioids, opioids; distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores; route of administration into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, topical: drug type into prescription analgesics, OTC analgesics; application into internal analgesics, external analgesics.

The regions covered in the global analgesics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the global analgesics market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, Australia.

