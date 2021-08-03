How are biosensors playing a part in the response against Covid-19?
SMi Reports: Uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologiesLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable biosensors market is a rapidly expanding industry with increasingly growing potential for applications in healthcare and technological advances. With potential in remote patient monitoring, diagnosis and detection of disease, biosensors and wearable devices are gaining substantial interest due to their opportunities to offer continuous and reliable physiological information allowing for better support of patient needs.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/einpr4
Key sessions not to be missed at Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA conference:
Smart patches for COVID-19 vaccine delivery and efficacy monitoring
• Examples of microneedle patches currently used for vaccine delivery
• Enabling transdermal biomarker monitoring with minimal invasion
• Data considerations of a real-time platform
• The potential for future vaccine effi cacy trials
Sanjiv Sharma, Senior Lecturer in Medical Engineering, Swansea University
Developing smart on-body sensors via on-skin printing
• How a universal fabrication scheme has been developed to enable printing of nanoparticles on the skin
• Electromechanical performance and monitoring potential
• Opportunities for symptom monitoring including for COVID-19
• Challenges in altering the technology for specific and precise target applications
Huanyu (Larry) Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Assistant Professor, Penn State University
Utilising connected devices to combat COVID-19: Case studies
• Huma’s experience tackling COVID-19
• Integration of spirometry and connected thermometers
• Procurement and distribution during a pandemic
• Outcomes of utilising digital health and connected devices
Alex Gilbert, Digital Medicine, Huma
Early bird offer - Register by 30th September and save £100. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/einpr4
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese and in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
#SMiBiosensors
--- ENDS ---
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here