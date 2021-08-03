Madam Suvarna Pappu defined RIP as “Returning as the Immortal President” for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Hollywood biopic film

Dr. Hari Kalam showing "The Global Peace Trophy for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam" to HRH Prince JD before being placed in Dr. Kalam Memorial Rameshwaram, India. Dr. Hari Kalam showing "The Global Peace Trophy for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam" to Madam Suvarna Pappu before being placed in Dr. Kalam Memorial Rameshwaram, India. MISSION KALAM Remembrance Day

Madam Suvarna Pappu released a Special Remembrance Video as homage to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in connection with MISSION KALAM: Remembrance Day, July 27th 2021.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s story to be narrated globally is the need of the hour and I am fortunate to erect the Hollywood biopic film of Dr. Kalam with the excellent creative acumen of HRH Prince JD.” — Madam Suvarna Pappu

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 27, 2021, Los Angeles, USA.

“Dr. A.P.J. Adbul Kalam lives in millions of his admirers’ hearts as Immortal President forever”, stated by Madam Suvarna Pappu, Founder & Managing Director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment, Hollywood Media & Film Production Company, USA. She being the C.E.O. Royal Affairs, Kalinga Royal Business Conglomerates organized the MISSION KALAM: Remembrance Day virtual gathering on July 27th 2021 to pay homage to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam who is the acclaimed 11th President of Republic of India.

Pink Jaguars Entertainment celebrated a soulful remembrance of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam where His Royal Highness Prince Jagadeesh Daneti and Madam Suvarna Pappu released a special video with the beautiful memories, thus creating a new abbreviation to RIP as “Returning as the Immortal President”. His Royal Highness Prince Jagadeesh Daneti felt honored to come up with the biopic of a legend who made his mark in the hearts of millions.

His Royal Highness Prince Jagadeesh Daneti gifted the virtual gathering with the special attraction that stirred everyone’s soul, is the participation of Ms. Kalyani who was fondly addressed as ‘Kalyani Teacher’ by Dr. Kalam. She was the lady who taught Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam the Veena (harp), a stringed Indian musical instrument. She shared the moments of his participation in music lessons and the spiritual conversations on Indian scriptures carried with Dr. Kalam. She also mentioned some moments of her interactions with Dr. Kalam during an event where he was felicitated for receiving the prestigious award, ‘Bharat Ratna’. These interactions will be showcased on the silver screen in the upcoming bio-picture. Veteran singer Mr. D.V. Mohana Krishna (the proud disciple of late Dr. M. Bala Murali Krishna) from India sang “Endharo Mahanubhaavulu..”, a stellar composition in Indian Carnatic Music which was much loved by Dr. Kalam.

Dr. Hari Kalam, Chairman of Mission Kalam, USA expressed his deep gratitude to the millions of Mission Kalam followers worldwide for their association and participation in the mission and driving it forward with their dedication. Ms. Lalitha Padmini, Director of Festival Films and Public Relations interfaced with special memories shared by the Members of Mission Kalam. Ms. Mariah Fox, Hollywood Actress hosted the session as a token of special respect towards the J Empire and Dr. Kalam.

The session was attended by International Guests, Mr. Y.H.B. Marwan (Partner, J Empire), Dr. M’Barek Afekouh (Ambassador, International Human Rights Organization, Morocco), Mr. Christopher Corrigan (Hollywood Actor, Partner and Legal Counsel, USA), Ms. Angela Anderson (Hollywood Actor & Producer, CEO, AAITM, USA), Mr. Mark Darko (Financial Strategist & Advisor, Africa), Mr. Tamer Abdelhadi Houssein Ahmed (Specialist Film Fund, Morocco), Mr. Adam Nuetzsky-Wuelff (Partner, Denmark), Dr. Shabreen Sultana Shaik (Convenor: Guntur Chapter of English Language Teachers Association of India) and Mr. Govindarajulu Paravastu (Former OSD, TCR & TM, Tribal Welfare Department, India and Member J Charities), Mr. Srinivas Yanamandra (International Investment Banker) and Ms. Ashley Ford (Hollywood Actress). The respectable dignitaries shared their thoughts on the topic: “If Dr. Kalam met you today, what would you ask him?” which was an intellectual, thought-provoking and emotional dialogue.

There might be thousands of sessions paying homage to Dr. Kalam all over the world but ‘MISSION KALAM: Remembrance Day’ conducted by Pink Jaguars Entertainment stood as the most soulful session as ‘never before and never after’ to showcase the admiration and respect for Dr. Kalam.

RIP: Returning as Immortal President