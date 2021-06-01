PRINCE JD warns those who attack WOMEN & CHILDREN

PRINCE JD, The Royal Prince from Kalinga dynasty as the Chief Guest at Humanitarian Awards ceremony declared his support to women and children worldwide.

If I am something good today, the prime reason is my mother, a woman and reason for my birth and rise. We are all happy souls due to a woman without whom there exists no life and future.” — His Highness Prince Jagadeesh Daneti , Royal Prince of Kalinga Dynasty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A day before, I came across a video of a gang rape where a young lady was brutally raped by 6 youngsters in presence of her boyfriend. Do we call it a healthy society? Do we solely react, if the same happens to our sister, mother, wife or one within the family? When we have time for everything, why don’t we prioritize to respect and protect women? …” – Prince JD expressed his intense dissatisfaction in the global ‘Humanitarian Awards’ virtual event organized by Global Mental Health Association (GMHA), USA-INDIA and Mental Health Change, UK.

His Highness Prince Jagadeesh Daneti alias Prince JD is the young royal Prince from prestigious Kalinga Dynasty heading the Kalinga Royal Business Conglomerate under the flagship of ‘J EMPIRE’. This royal international influencer is extremely dissatisfied about the physical and mental abuse on women and children. His Highness described these incidents as a mere shame on the entire human race and should be eradicated with immediate effect.

As the chief guest of this occasion, Prince JD said, “I dismiss this attitude of men towards women fraternity, for the acts of assault and assassination. My full support to women and children for their safety and respect”. He appreciated the organizers for taking up such a noble event that is the need of the hour.

Ms. Mansi Dholakia, Founder, CEO of GMHA, UK and Mr. Alastair Deards, Founder, Mental Health Change, UK organized this event recognizing 150 individuals with Humanitarian Awards who have been selflessly working to give back to the society. The awards were given in six sets by the special guests of honor namely, Mr. Pramod Kumar Rajput (Sr. Vice President, VH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak (Vice Chancellor, Chattrapati Shahuji Maharaj University & Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University), Dr. Babita G. Kataria (Director, UIIC(Former), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP), Ms. Arshi Ayub Zaveri (Sr. Advisor, Royal Family Office (UAE)), Dr. Heera Lal (IAS) and Dr. Satnam Deuchakar.

Ms. K.V.S. Devi, President of the renowned philanthropic public trust, J Charities is a Humanitarian Awardee for her contributions as a silent power house who was instrumental to procure medical benefits worth INR 100 Crores to the COVID patients in India during pandemic. When contacted over phone, Ms. Devi appreciated the organizers for recognizing the unsung heroes and their selfless efforts and dedicated this award to her team who has been working extensively round the clock since 2011. All the awardees expressed their happiness for receiving the awards.

Ms. Mansi expressed her gratitude to the Chief Guest of the occasion, His Highness Prince JD for his presence and support. She also thanked all special guests of honor for their time.

Humanitarian Awards: Global Mental Health Association (GMHA)