Ex-Wall Street Banker Launches Financial Wellness and Literacy Company Finasana

After seven years on Wall Street, Gabriela Slemer, CFA, quit her role at a leading investment bank to launch Finasana, an online financial literacy platform.
My goal with Finasana is to take things back to basics. Financial literacy is integral to our fight against money stress.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seven years on Wall Street, Gabriela Slemer, CFA, quit her M&A role at a leading investment bank to launch Finasana, a curated financial literacy and wellness platform. The website launched July 27, 2021, with video and audio content supplemented by hands-on activities and quizzes.
After working as an investor for a $40Bn hedge fund in New York City and as an M&A advisor in London, Gabi decided to pursue a new venture, one inspired by her double life on Wall Street and as a yoga and meditation teacher.
Throughout her career, she developed and implemented internal training programs for junior analysts and interns.
“When I was educating junior staff, I realized it was the language we use to talk about financial concepts that makes them difficult. If we simplify the language, we make finances more accessible. The same goes for personal finance, too,” said Gabi.
“On Wall Street and in day-to-day life, people just assume you know what bonds are or what debt is. But a lot of us don’t, even executives responsible for company finances sometimes don’t understand basic financial concepts. If you don’t know, you don’t ask, or you assume it’s not for you.”
Money is a leading cause of stress in the United States, yet fundamental financial skills are not taught in schools or workplaces. According to FINRA, almost two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic financial literacy test, a figure that has increased year on year since the 2008 financial crisis.
Developed by financial industry experts, trained wellness practitioners, and award-winning educators, Finasana’s content fills a critical gap in the personal finance space. Each lesson breaks down key concepts relating to financial wellness, budgeting, spending, saving, borrowing, and investing.
“My goal with Finasana is to take things back to basics. Financial literacy is integral to our fight against money stress,” said Gabi.
BlackRock’s Global Investor Pulse survey found that investment knowledge can improve overall quality of life. When people take steps toward investing their money, they are 43 percent more positive about their financial future, enjoy a 36 percent jump in well-being, and feel 19 percent less stressed. Survey responders from all income brackets and life stages experienced the benefits.
“It’s not about how much money you have. It’s about your relationship with money, your mindset. That’s what Finasana is out to change.”
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. The platform is centered around financial balance, which means giving money the space and value it deserves so that subscribers can use money to pave the way for their dreams. Developed by finance, wellness, and education professionals, the short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing. Free and Premium subscriptions are available now. Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.
