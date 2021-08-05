IRSProb.com's Randy Martin Obtains the Internal Revenue Services' Enrolled Agent Designation and License
Randy Martin and IRSProb.com help taxpayers with IRS Audits, Offers in Compromise, Penalty Abatement, Innocent Spouse Relief, IRS Liens, and IRS Levies.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randell "Randy" W. Martin of IRSProb.com, a Dallas, Texas, IRS Tax Resolution Firm, obtains the Enrolled Agent designation and license from the Internal Revenue Service.
The designation allows him to further represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. As a Certified Public Accountant, Martin was already performing representation of clients before the IRS for Audits, IRS Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Penalty Abatement, Innocent Spouse Relief, Release of Liens or Levies, and many other solutions.
Martin, a CPA, specializes his practice in tax problem-solving. He has been with the firm for 19 years and is an accounting graduate from The University of Texas at Austin and has an MBA from Thunderbird. Martin is fluent in Spanish.
Martin is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Dallas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, the Dallas Scottish Rite, and the Dallas Petroleum Club.
IRSProb.com has been serving clients in North Texas since 2003. It offers a wide variety of tax services that include tax resolution, tax planning, and tax compliance. More information about the firm and services is at its website at https://www.IRSProb.com/, where visitors can also sign up for their monthly newsletter.
