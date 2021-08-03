Submit Release
IRSProb.com Moves Up

Randy Martin CPA EA of IRSProb.com

14800 Quorum Drive, Dallas, Texas

"Additional space was a must, for our firm to continue growing and achieving the best results for our clients," - IRSProb.com Managing Director, Randy Martin.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly three long months of delay IRSProb.com was finally able to make the big move into our new office suite. It wasn't a far move but a significant one, as we are still located in the same office building but in suite 140 instead of suite 274.

"Additional space and meeting areas were a must, so that our tax resolution firm could continue to grow and achieve the best results for our clients," stated IRSProb.com managing director, Randy Martin.

Randell Martin made this decision of an 83 percent increase in square footage to provide the best environment, technology, and resources for clients and staff to be more comfortable in the space.

IRSProb.com was Morrow Hill's David Jimenez who negotiated the lease agreement with Boxer Properties.

"We're very happy with the end result. We have a great team who worked together to make this happen and the new office and network system really reflects that," said Randy

Randell W "Randy" Martin
IRSProb.com
+1 214-214-3000
info@irsprob.com

