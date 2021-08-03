Data Axle Acquires Exact Data, Expanding Leadership in Data Solutions and Services for the SMB Market
Combined company brings together 67 years of successfully delivering data-powered solutions to small and medium-sized businesses
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired Exact Data, a leading provider of multi-channel direct marketing solutions. Exact Data will be integrated into Data Axle's Data Axle USA division. Through the acquisition, Data Axle USA can now offer the industry's most comprehensive set of data-driven marketing solutions for the SMB market from the ease and accessibility of Exact Data's online platform to Data Axle USA's powerful suite of products and services. This acquisition also substantially expands the Data Axle USA client base, bolstering its total SMB client count to over 40,000 organizations.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
“In our nearly 50-year history, we have chosen our partners and acquisitions extraordinarily well,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “Having already partnered together for more than ten years, we have admired Exact Data’s dedication to the small-to-medium sized marketplace and we knew they would be a natural fit for us as we expand our commitment to this growing industry. ”
The acquisition brings together two of the country’s leading companies in SMB data solutions to create one of the largest destinations for business owners, marketers and salespeople looking for data-driven marketing solutions. With the combination of Exact Data and Data Axle USA, customers can now have one place to access lists, data solutions, email marketing, online advertising, social media advertising, paid search and direct mail. The combination provides everything a small to mid-sized business needs to grow their business.
“What Data Axle and Exact Data are doing together effectively elevates the industry standard for what SMBs can expect from their data-driven solutions and service,” said Exact Data CEO Larry Organ. “In addition to our companies’ strategic alignment, our vision for the future of data-driven marketing could not be more synchronized. We’ve been a happy client of Data Axle for more than a decade and are thrilled to come together as one force in service of the SMB space.”
Exact Data was founded in 2001 by Larry Organ. Prior to Exact Data, Larry also founded FastWeb, acquired by Monster Worldwide and JobsOnline, acquired by Acxiom. In his new role as General Manager, SMB he will lead the collective teams overseeing Exact Data and Data Axle USA and report to Mark Cullinane, who oversees the SMB market for Data Axle and serves as Data Axle’s President of Local Marketing Solutions.
“Data Axle USA has always been committed to delivering the best data, data solutions and data-powered marketing to small-to-medium size businesses across the country. Exact Data has built a robust and easy-to-use online platform and a large complementary customer base. The combination is a winner. We will allow our customers to more easily access the data they want. We will also bring a full suite of marketing solutions and services to Exact Data customers. Our combined customers will enhance their sales and marketing efforts and drive better results,” said Cullinane.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
About Exact Data
Since 1999, Exact Data has been a trusted leader in the multi-channel direct marketing industry. They are a prominent source of online and offline consumer behavioral data, specializing in postal, email and telephone list solutions, and have compiled millions of consumer and business email addresses. Exact Data prides itself on its commitment to quality data, customer service, and helping its clients’ to acquire and retain new customers.
