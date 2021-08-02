Wyoming boater safety course offered online

The online class can help all watercraft users understand boating safety basics as well as Wyoming regulations.

Cheyenne - With plenty of summer left, it’s not too late to take Wyoming’s boater safety course. The online class can help all watercraft users understand boating safety basics as well as Wyoming regulations.

Although Wyoming does not require boating education for boat operators, Aaron Kerr, Wyoming Game and Fish Department law enforcement coordinator, said it is recommended all boaters take a boater safety course that is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

“Wyoming’s boater safety course is an additional way to grow your knowledge and help you stay safe on the water,” Kerr said.

The course is $34.95 and is a self-study. Students can work at their own pace to complete, and there are unlimited chances to pass the exam. Students will receive a Boater Education Certificate as proof that you have successfully completed all of the components of an approved boater safety course. Completion also allows boaters to recreate on the water in states that do require a boater education card and may help save on boat insurance.

People of all ages are able to take the course, and you don’t have to be a Wyoming resident either. For more information and to register visit the Official Wyoming Boating Safety Course.

“This safety information is valuable because we want everyone boating in Wyoming to be as safe as possible,” Kerr said.

Kerr encouraged all boaters to continue to keep safety top of mind in the remaining months of the season.

“Alway wear a properly-sized, Coast Guard approved life jacket when on a watercraft. It’s the number one action you can take to keep you and your family safe on the water.”

For information about how to boat safely in Wyoming, visit the Game and Fish website.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

