TDOC Special Agents Make Arrests In Contraband Cases

PIKEVILLE – An 11-month investigation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct (OIC) has led to the arrests of four people in East and Middle Tennessee. The group was indicted by a Bledsoe County Grand Jury in July after conspiring to bring drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, into the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. OIC’s Investigative Unit and the Internal Affairs division at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex (BCCX) have been investigating these cases for several months, some dating back to August 2020.

The following arrests were taken into custody:

Brittany Cooper of Maryville, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Normarie Nazario of Hermitage, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Jessica White of Hixson, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Charjuan Hayes of Knoxville, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

“This operation is a perfect example of our Department’s efforts to enhance public safety in Tennessee. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who threatens the safety and security of our prisons,” says Commissioner Tony Parker.

Special Agents are still investigating leads related to these cases.